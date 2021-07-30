iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR) Shares Bought by Pacific Edge Advisors LLC

Pacific Edge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 57,950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF makes up 1.5% of Pacific Edge Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Pacific Edge Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF were worth $2,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 37,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 24,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 128.3% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 21,497 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:MEAR remained flat at $$50.20 during midday trading on Friday. 37,701 shares of the stock traded hands. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.20. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.62 and a 12-month high of $50.17.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.