iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Acquired by StoneX Group Inc.

StoneX Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $1,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 53.3% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Lesa Sroufe & Co boosted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 0.4% during the first quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 132,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,007,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its position in iShares Silver Trust by 3.2% in the first quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 15,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 5.8% in the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 12,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLV traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.68. 258,912 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,298,564. iShares Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $20.45 and a 52-week high of $27.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.61.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Article: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.