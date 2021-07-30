iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Position Trimmed by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 27.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,288 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $5,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter worth about $106,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 11.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 142,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,456,000 after acquiring an additional 14,059 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,786,000. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter worth about $10,327,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 13.5% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 131,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,254,000 after acquiring an additional 15,625 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $110.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.62. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $66.74 and a one year high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

