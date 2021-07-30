Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Receives $172.38 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $172.38.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $179.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $173.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.60. Jack Henry & Associates has a 52-week low of $141.65 and a 52-week high of $200.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $433.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.61 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 17.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, May 17th that permits the company to buyback 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 47.67%.

In other news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 2,347 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.01, for a total value of $389,625.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JKHY. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 59.9% in the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 429.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

