Jaguar Mining Inc. (TSE:JAG) Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Jaguar Mining Inc. (TSE:JAG) – Equities research analysts at Pi Financial issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Jaguar Mining in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 27th. Pi Financial analyst P. Ker anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter.

Jaguar Mining (TSE:JAG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$40.13 million for the quarter.

JAG stock opened at C$5.54 on Thursday. Jaguar Mining has a twelve month low of C$4.93 and a twelve month high of C$11.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$401.18 million and a P/E ratio of 4.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Jaguar Mining’s dividend payout ratio is 16.65%.

About Jaguar Mining

Jaguar Mining Inc, a junior gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold producing properties in Brazil. Its principal assets include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex, CaetÃ© Gold Mine Complex, and the PaciÃªncia Gold Mine Complex located in the Iron Quadrangle in the state of Minas Gerais.

