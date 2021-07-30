JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) Announces Earnings Results

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.49) by $1.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. JAKKS Pacific had a negative net margin of 5.12% and a negative return on equity of 646.15%.

Shares of JAKK stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $14.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,918. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.06 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.63, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.61. JAKKS Pacific has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $15.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.95.

In related news, major shareholder Benefit Street Partners Llc bought 283,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.10 per share, with a total value of $2,863,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JAKKS Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

JAKKS Pacific Company Profile

JAKKS Pacific, Inc develops, produces, and markets toys, consumables, and electronics and related products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Toys/Consumer Products and Halloween. It offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products, inflatable environments, tents, and wagons.

