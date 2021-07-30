James D. Frias Sells 5,736 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Stock

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) CFO James D. Frias sold 5,736 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total transaction of $554,269.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 313,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,282,392.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NUE opened at $103.45 on Friday. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $41.63 and a 1-year high of $110.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $30.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.81.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.23. Nucor had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 26.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 18.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.50%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NUE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Nucor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.92.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Nucor in the first quarter valued at $34,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Nucor by 2,452.9% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the first quarter worth about $35,000. 74.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

