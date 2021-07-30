Jane Street Group LLC Buys New Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTV. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000.

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $139.49 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $138.53. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $100.68 and a 52 week high of $142.28.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

