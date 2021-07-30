Jane Street Group LLC Buys Shares of 6,513 Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Tennant by 9.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tennant by 7.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tennant by 0.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 21,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Tennant by 0.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,404,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Tennant by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Tennant news, CEO David W. Huml sold 4,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.32, for a total value of $431,168.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,053,207.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard H. Zay sold 3,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total value of $321,129.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,508.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tennant in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of NYSE TNC opened at $79.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.15. Tennant has a 52 week low of $57.99 and a 52 week high of $87.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $263.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.70 million. Tennant had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 5.35%. Tennant’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tennant will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Tennant

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

