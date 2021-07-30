Jane Street Group LLC Has $513,000 Stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) by 46.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,308 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 11.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 601,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,617,000 after buying an additional 61,454 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 225,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,895,000 after buying an additional 26,553 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 196,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,423,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 166,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,843,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 14.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 159,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,007,000 after purchasing an additional 20,518 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF alerts:

Shares of FPX opened at $128.33 on Friday. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $87.85 and a one year high of $137.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $123.93.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

See Also: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.