Jane Street Group LLC Makes New $527,000 Investment in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,864 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Command Bank bought a new stake in M.D.C. during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in M.D.C. by 140.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 438 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in M.D.C. by 92.2% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 442 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in M.D.C. during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in M.D.C. during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MDC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

Shares of MDC stock opened at $52.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 7.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.38. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.44. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.74 and a 52-week high of $63.86.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. M.D.C. had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 21.55%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.95%.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

