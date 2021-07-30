Jane Street Group LLC Makes New $537,000 Investment in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,599 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in BancFirst by 4.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,743 shares of the bank’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in BancFirst during the first quarter worth about $4,120,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in BancFirst by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,315,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,387,000 after purchasing an additional 89,892 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in BancFirst by 5.7% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in BancFirst by 7.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,805 shares of the bank’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BANF opened at $55.75 on Friday. BancFirst Co. has a 1 year low of $39.20 and a 1 year high of $77.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.44.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.32. BancFirst had a net margin of 37.09% and a return on equity of 13.75%. On average, analysts anticipate that BancFirst Co. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.33%.

In related news, CEO David E. Rainbolt sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $2,187,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Bf Bank Partners Lp sold 15,000 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.25, for a total transaction of $1,098,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,199,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,865,352.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 60,823 shares of company stock valued at $4,427,158. 37.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of BancFirst in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

