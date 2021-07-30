Jane Street Group LLC Sells 115,341 Shares of iShares MSCI Qatar ETF (NASDAQ:QAT)

Jane Street Group LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI Qatar ETF (NASDAQ:QAT) by 79.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,341 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Qatar ETF were worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Qatar ETF by 450.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Qatar ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Qatar ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 15,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Qatar ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 36,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 3,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Qatar ETF by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 11,898 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Qatar ETF stock opened at $18.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.07. iShares MSCI Qatar ETF has a 52-week low of $16.75 and a 52-week high of $19.80.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.422 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th.

