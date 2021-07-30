Jared Brandman Sells 20,000 Shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) Stock

National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) SVP Jared Brandman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $1,070,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,720 shares in the company, valued at $1,429,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:EYE traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.98. 507,197 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 660,282. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.64, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.49. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.51 and a 52 week high of $54.10.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. National Vision had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 3.94%. The business had revenue of $534.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. National Vision’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EYE. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of National Vision during the 1st quarter worth $405,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in National Vision by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,717,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,765,000 after purchasing an additional 289,313 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in National Vision by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 47,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in National Vision by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 675,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in National Vision in the 4th quarter worth about $521,000.

EYE has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised National Vision from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Vision from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.43.

National Vision Company Profile

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment involves operations of, and supplies inventory and lab processing services.

