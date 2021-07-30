Jared Brandman Sells 20,000 Shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) Stock

National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) SVP Jared Brandman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $1,070,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,720 shares in the company, valued at $1,429,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:EYE traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.98. 507,197 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 660,282. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.64, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.49. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.51 and a 52 week high of $54.10.
National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. National Vision had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 3.94%. The business had revenue of $534.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. National Vision’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.
EYE has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised National Vision from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Vision from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.43.
National Vision Company Profile
National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment involves operations of, and supplies inventory and lab processing services.
Read More: Why are percentage decliners important?
Receive News & Ratings for National Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.