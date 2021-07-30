Jason Park Sells 53,350 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Stock

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) CFO Jason Park sold 53,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.84, for a total transaction of $2,605,614.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 345,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,896,149.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Jason Park also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 25th, Jason Park sold 53,350 shares of DraftKings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total transaction of $2,762,463.00.

On Friday, May 21st, Jason Park sold 53,350 shares of DraftKings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total transaction of $2,410,353.00.

NASDAQ DKNG traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.50. 7,601,665 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,663,030. DraftKings Inc. has a one year low of $30.51 and a one year high of $74.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.03. The stock has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a PE ratio of -15.70 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.68.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.36). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 133.84% and a negative return on equity of 49.11%. The company had revenue of $312.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.34 million. Sell-side analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DKNG shares. Cannonball Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Argus cut their target price on shares of DraftKings from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of DraftKings from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of DraftKings from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DKNG. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in DraftKings in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 137.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 482.0% during the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. 53.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

