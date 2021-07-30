Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Shares Bought by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 117.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 59,244 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 31,944 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $9,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $440,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $545,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $13,091,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $978,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $170.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a fifty-two week low of $107.59 and a fifty-two week high of $189.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $178.65.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.83. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 22.95%. The company had revenue of $607.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 11.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JAZZ. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.94.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total value of $246,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,841 shares in the company, valued at $52,859,165.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 321,841 shares in the company, valued at $54,712,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,850 shares of company stock worth $2,291,630 over the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.