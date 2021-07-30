JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Barclays

JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Barclays in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of JCDecaux in a report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of JCDecaux in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of JCDecaux in a report on Monday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of JCDecaux from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. JCDecaux presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of JCDXF stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.65. 500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 438. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.95. JCDecaux has a 52-week low of $15.30 and a 52-week high of $31.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.98.

JCDecaux SA engages in the provision of outdoor advertising services. It operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls, as well as the renting of street furniture, sale and rental of equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and other various services.

