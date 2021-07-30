JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) will report earnings of $0.41 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for JD.com’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.40. JD.com reported earnings of $0.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 18%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 16th.

On average, analysts expect that JD.com will report full year earnings of $1.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.42. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for JD.com.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The information services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $2.24. JD.com had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The company had revenue of $203.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JD. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of JD.com from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of JD.com from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. DZ Bank lowered shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of JD.com from $122.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.43.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in JD.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in JD.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in JD.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in JD.com by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in JD.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JD.com stock traded down $1.05 on Friday, hitting $70.88. 9,919,378 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,805,460. The firm has a market cap of $94.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. JD.com has a 52 week low of $59.90 and a 52 week high of $108.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.80.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

