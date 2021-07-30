Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Wheels Up Experience Inc’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:UP)

Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Wheels Up Experience in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu expects that the company will earn ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Wheels Up Experience’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Separately, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Wheels Up Experience in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

NYSE:UP opened at $7.73 on Thursday. Wheels Up Experience has a one year low of $7.10 and a one year high of $15.00.

About Wheels Up Experience

Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Wheels Up Partners Holdings LLC.

