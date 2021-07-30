Jefferies Financial Group Raises Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target to $3,150.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.00% from the stock’s previous close. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q3 2021 earnings at $19.85 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $23.10 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on GOOGL. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,818.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $1,477.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,746.00.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,715.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.15, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2,470.82. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $1,402.15 and a fifty-two week high of $2,765.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same period last year, the company posted $10.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 90.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 13.2% during the second quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 215 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 15.1% during the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 2,585 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,312,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Oak Family Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 7.0% during the second quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 8.6% during the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,191,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Suncoast Equity Management increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.5% during the second quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 4,774 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,657,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

