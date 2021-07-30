Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “€69.00” Price Target for BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP)

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) has been assigned a €69.00 ($81.18) price target by Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 32.51% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BNP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €56.70 ($66.71) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BNP Paribas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €58.26 ($68.55).

Shares of BNP opened at €52.07 ($61.26) on Friday. BNP Paribas has a fifty-two week low of €57.24 ($67.34) and a fifty-two week high of €69.17 ($81.38). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €53.68.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

