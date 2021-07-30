Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on 3M’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MMM)

3M (NYSE:MMM) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of 3M in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the conglomerate will post earnings of $2.41 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.46. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for 3M’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.28 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $10.05 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on MMM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $218.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.75.

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $198.17 on Thursday. 3M has a 52-week low of $148.80 and a 52-week high of $208.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $199.87. The stock has a market cap of $114.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. 3M had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 44.00%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 67.73%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMM. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in 3M in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new position in 3M in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. 66.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

