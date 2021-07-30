Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Lennox International Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:LII)

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Lennox International in a research note issued on Monday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now expects that the construction company will earn $4.05 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.75. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lennox International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.76 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.60 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $3.15 EPS.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The construction company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.25. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 343.80% and a net margin of 11.13%.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on LII. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Lennox International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lennox International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Lennox International from $308.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lennox International from $280.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Lennox International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $306.00.

NYSE LII opened at $333.95 on Wednesday. Lennox International has a 1 year low of $259.62 and a 1 year high of $356.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.06 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $335.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. This is an increase from Lennox International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.02%.

In other Lennox International news, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 6,936 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.41, for a total value of $2,395,763.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,168,952.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Elliot S. Zimmer sold 596 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.21, for a total transaction of $203,957.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,929.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,535 shares of company stock valued at $6,935,088. 3.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LII. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Lennox International by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 273,597 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,957,000 after purchasing an additional 125,821 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lennox International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,994,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lennox International by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 148,668 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,731,000 after purchasing an additional 44,407 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lennox International by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 193,782 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,384,000 after purchasing an additional 32,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lennox International by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 451,939 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $140,639,000 after purchasing an additional 25,996 shares in the last quarter. 66.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lennox International

Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

