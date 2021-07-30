Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) Short Interest Update

Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a decline of 65.4% from the June 30th total of 18,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 450,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

JFIN stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $3.98. 206 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,131,562. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.43. Jiayin Group has a twelve month low of $2.47 and a twelve month high of $14.95. The company has a market cap of $215.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.16.

Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.37. Jiayin Group had a negative return on equity of 61.27% and a net margin of 23.09%. The firm had revenue of $52.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.85 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Jiayin Group will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Jiayin Group during the fourth quarter worth $294,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Jiayin Group during the first quarter worth $467,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Jiayin Group by 97.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 42,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 21,065 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Jiayin Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,052,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Jiayin Group during the fourth quarter worth $112,000.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on JFIN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Jiayin Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Jiayin Group from $9.25 to $10.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Jiayin Group Company Profile

Jiayin Group Inc operates as an online individual finance platform that connects individual investors and individual borrowers in China. It operates a secure and open platform that facilitates transparent, secure, and fast connections between investors and borrowers. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

