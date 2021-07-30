JLP Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

JLP Asset Management LLC cut its position in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the period. Terreno Realty makes up about 0.9% of JLP Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. JLP Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $1,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRNO. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 460.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 62,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 51,104 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Terreno Realty by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 39,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,307,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Terreno Realty by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 725,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,439,000 after buying an additional 3,926 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Terreno Realty by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,687,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Terreno Realty by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 219,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,861,000 after acquiring an additional 5,728 shares in the last quarter. 97.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRNO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.63.

Shares of Terreno Realty stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.64. 1,619 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,141. Terreno Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $52.63 and a 1 year high of $68.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 56.41 and a beta of 0.57.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.15). Terreno Realty had a net margin of 43.23% and a return on equity of 5.20%. The firm had revenue of $50.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.23 million. On average, research analysts predict that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is currently 80.56%.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the ÂCompanyÂ) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

