JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. JMP Group had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 28.39%.

NYSE JMP traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.90. 19,903 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 226,675. JMP Group has a 12-month low of $2.21 and a 12-month high of $8.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market cap of $117.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.91.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded JMP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

In other JMP Group news, major shareholder Wedbush Securities Inc purchased 8,627 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.95 per share, with a total value of $51,330.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders bought 80,019 shares of company stock valued at $454,366. Company insiders own 58.67% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in JMP Group stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) by 291.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,252 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.10% of JMP Group worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.25% of the company’s stock.

JMP Group LLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, sales and trading, equity research, and asset management products and services in the United States. The company operates through Broker-Dealer, Asset Management Fee Income, and Investment Income segments. It offers various services, such as underwriting and acting as a placement agent for public and private capital markets raising transactions; and financial advisory services in mergers and acquisitions, restructuring, and other strategic transactions, as well as institutional brokerage services and equity research services.

