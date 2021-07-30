JMP Securities Begins Coverage on EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM)

JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

EVCM has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of EverCommerce in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of EverCommerce in a research report on Monday. They issued a hold rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of EverCommerce in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of EverCommerce in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of EverCommerce in a research report on Monday. They set an equal weight rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of 22.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVCM opened at 18.41 on Monday. EverCommerce has a 12 month low of 16.01 and a 12 month high of 21.00.

In other EverCommerce news, General Counsel Lisa E. Storey acquired 2,941 shares of EverCommerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of 17.00 per share, with a total value of 49,997.00. Following the purchase, the general counsel now owns 17,647 shares in the company, valued at 299,999. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Lisa M. Sterling acquired 5,882 shares of EverCommerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of 17.00 per share, with a total value of 99,994.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 20,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately 349,996. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

About EverCommerce

EverCommerce Inc provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small- and medium-sized businesses. The company offers business management software, such as route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management; billing and payment solutions, including e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications comprising reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions consisting of websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

