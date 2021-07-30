JMP Securities Begins Coverage on EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM)

JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.
EVCM has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of EverCommerce in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of EverCommerce in a research report on Monday. They issued a hold rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of EverCommerce in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of EverCommerce in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of EverCommerce in a research report on Monday. They set an equal weight rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of 22.15.
Shares of NASDAQ:EVCM opened at 18.41 on Monday. EverCommerce has a 12 month low of 16.01 and a 12 month high of 21.00.
About EverCommerce
EverCommerce Inc provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small- and medium-sized businesses. The company offers business management software, such as route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management; billing and payment solutions, including e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications comprising reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions consisting of websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.
