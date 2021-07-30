JMP Securities Boosts Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target to $425.00

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its target price hoisted by JMP Securities from $395.00 to $425.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the social networking company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on FB. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Facebook from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $398.02.

Get Facebook alerts:

Shares of Facebook stock traded down $1.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $356.96. The stock had a trading volume of 231,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,796,930. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook has a 12 month low of $229.00 and a 12 month high of $377.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $342.14.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. Analysts anticipate that Facebook will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.66, for a total value of $28,806,618.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 10,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.00, for a total transaction of $3,357,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 25,052 shares in the company, valued at $8,292,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,334,320 shares of company stock worth $785,168,015. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FB. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its position in Facebook by 3.4% during the first quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 932 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 1.3% during the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 19.6% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Wealth Partners Inc lifted its position in Facebook by 2.9% during the second quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 1,240 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

See Also: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.