John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.100-$1.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $485 million-$505 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $481.40 million.John Bean Technologies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.600-$4.800 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on JBT. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of John Bean Technologies from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of John Bean Technologies from $151.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of John Bean Technologies from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $143.00.

Shares of John Bean Technologies stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $145.68. The stock had a trading volume of 4,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,036. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 43.84, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.27. John Bean Technologies has a 12 month low of $80.74 and a 12 month high of $151.64.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.19. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The firm had revenue of $475.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that John Bean Technologies will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is 10.15%.

In other John Bean Technologies news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.85, for a total transaction of $39,855.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,696,171.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James L. Marvin sold 2,500 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $331,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,922,177.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,003,729 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

