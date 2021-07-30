Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.64-2.66 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.66. Johnson Controls International also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.640-$2.660 EPS.

Johnson Controls International stock traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,420,011. Johnson Controls International has a 12-month low of $36.84 and a 12-month high of $71.78. The firm has a market cap of $50.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.92.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.21%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group raised shares of Johnson Controls International to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. OTR Global upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Johnson Controls International from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.89.

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total transaction of $11,729,395.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,315,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,286,692.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 19,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $1,268,471.68. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 84,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,565,786.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 412,704 shares of company stock worth $27,680,387 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.