Jones Soda Co. (OTCMKTS:JSDA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Jones Soda Co. (OTCMKTS:JSDA) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, an increase of 237.0% from the June 30th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 719,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Jones Soda stock opened at $1.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.57. Jones Soda has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $72.17 million, a PE ratio of -27.75 and a beta of 0.96.

Jones Soda (OTCMKTS:JSDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Jones Soda had a negative return on equity of 57.73% and a negative net margin of 23.62%. The business had revenue of $2.86 million during the quarter.

Jones Soda Co engages in the development, production, marketing, and distribution of beverages and related products. The firm sells its products in grocery stores, convenience and gas stores, “up and down the street“ in independent accounts such as delicatessens and sandwich shops, as well as through national accounts with several large retailers.

