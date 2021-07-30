JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) a €54.40 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €54.40 ($64.00) target price on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Nord/LB set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Independent Research set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Siemens Healthineers presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €51.73 ($60.86).

Get Siemens Healthineers alerts:

Shares of SHL opened at €55.26 ($65.01) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €50.36. Siemens Healthineers has a twelve month low of €35.58 ($41.85) and a twelve month high of €55.60 ($65.41). The company has a market capitalization of $62.28 billion and a PE ratio of 36.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.67, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.60.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

Read More: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Healthineers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Healthineers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.