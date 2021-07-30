JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Bodycote (LON:BOY) Price Target to GBX 675

Bodycote (LON:BOY) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 675 ($8.82) in a research note published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on BOY. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.45) price objective on shares of Bodycote in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Bodycote from GBX 825 ($10.78) to GBX 915 ($11.95) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.45) price target on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 785 ($10.26) price target on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 795 ($10.39).

Get Bodycote alerts:

Shares of LON BOY opened at GBX 897.50 ($11.73) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.90. Bodycote has a 12 month low of GBX 536 ($7.00) and a 12 month high of GBX 914 ($11.94). The company has a market cap of £1.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,487.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 862.55.

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates through Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Bodycote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bodycote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.