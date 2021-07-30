JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS)

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. UBS Group raised shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.26.

Shares of NYSE CS traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.04. 205,751 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,678,773. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.41. Credit Suisse Group has a 52-week low of $9.28 and a 52-week high of $14.95.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.11). Credit Suisse Group had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 2.33%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Credit Suisse Group will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CS. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 879.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 140,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 126,218 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $143,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,243,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 80,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 7,640 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

