JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Oddo Bhf initiated coverage on Rightmove in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an underperform rating for the company. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut Rightmove from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Rightmove alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:RTMVY opened at $18.92 on Monday. Rightmove has a 1-year low of $14.44 and a 1-year high of $19.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.89.

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

Featured Article: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Rightmove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rightmove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.