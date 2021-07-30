JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Overweight Rating for BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF)

BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

BTGOF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. New Street Research lowered BT Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered BT Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BT Group in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BT Group in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BT Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

BTGOF stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $2.37. 36,118 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,078. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.60. BT Group has a twelve month low of $1.24 and a twelve month high of $2.89.

BT Group plc provides communications products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Consumer, Enterprise, Global, and Openreach segments. The Consumer segment offers mobile, broadband, home phone, and TV services under the BT, EE and Plusnet brands.

