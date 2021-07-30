JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Overweight Rating for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Sanofi from $703.00 to $729.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sanofi presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $391.00.

Shares of SNY stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,896,539. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $44.76 and a 52-week high of $54.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.57.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.48 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 17.33%. Sanofi’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sanofi will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sanofi during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 2,270.8% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Sanofi in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in Sanofi by 926.2% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Sanofi by 99.2% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. 7.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

