Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a decline of 74.5% from the June 30th total of 39,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 359,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several analysts have commented on JBAXY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Julius Bär Gruppe stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.23. The company had a trading volume of 47,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,281. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.12. Julius Bär Gruppe has a 52 week low of $7.90 and a 52 week high of $13.98.

Julius BÃ¤r Gruppe AG provides wealth management solutions in Switzerland, Europe, Asia, and South America. Its solutions include discretionary mandates, investment advisory mandates, securities execution and advisory, foreign exchange and precious metals, family office services, Lombard lending, structured products, global custody, real estate advisory and financing, and wealth planning.

