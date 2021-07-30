Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Price Target Increased to $30.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) had its price target raised by research analysts at Raymond James from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the network equipment provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.45% from the stock’s current price.

JNPR has been the topic of several other reports. MKM Partners raised Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research raised Juniper Networks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Juniper Networks from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Juniper Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.22.

Shares of JNPR stock opened at $27.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.42. Juniper Networks has a one year low of $19.51 and a one year high of $29.08. The company has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 45.68, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 4.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Juniper Networks will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 1,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total transaction of $45,930.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,622 shares in the company, valued at $43,566.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William Stensrud sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $522,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,694.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,742 shares of company stock valued at $1,896,221 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Juniper Networks by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 56,703 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 13,215 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 122,165 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,329,000 after acquiring an additional 4,996 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 21,930 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Invst LLC bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the 1st quarter worth $250,000. Finally, Columbia Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 10,025 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

