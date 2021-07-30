Kala Pharmaceuticals (KALA) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect Kala Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.46) per share for the quarter.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 million. Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 101.43% and a negative net margin of 1,318.03%. On average, analysts expect Kala Pharmaceuticals to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:KALA opened at $3.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $226.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 8.96 and a quick ratio of 8.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.11. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.40 and a twelve month high of $9.97.

In other Kala Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Mark T. Iwicki sold 7,586 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.77, for a total value of $43,771.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 34.15% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 15,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.15.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's product candidates include EYSUVIS for the short-term treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; and INVELTYS, a topical twice-a-day ocular steroid for the treatment of post-operative inflammation and pain following ocular surgery.

