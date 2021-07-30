KB Financial Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 507 Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 507 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,735,510,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,270,770 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,644,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,432 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 111.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,105,096 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $512,388,000 after purchasing an additional 582,546 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 13.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,339,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,548,477,000 after purchasing an additional 400,046 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 223.5% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 542,543 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $251,555,000 after purchasing an additional 374,843 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.98, for a total value of $232,659.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 1,590 shares of company stock worth $713,926 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Broadcom from $538.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Broadcom from $490.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $528.00 price objective (up previously from $500.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, June 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $495.84.

Broadcom stock opened at $481.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $306.00 and a fifty-two week high of $495.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $470.91.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.39% and a net margin of 19.11%. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

