KB Financial Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,803 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Manhattan Associates by 117.9% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1,090.9% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 262 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 267.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 331 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in Manhattan Associates during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MANH shares. TheStreet raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Manhattan Associates currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MANH opened at $160.91 on Friday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.74 and a 1-year high of $163.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.32 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $142.55.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 43.99%. The business had revenue of $166.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

