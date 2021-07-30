KB Financial Partners LLC Invests $249,000 in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,309 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,792,701 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,046,670,000 after purchasing an additional 369,456 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,285,445,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 9.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,053,442 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,341,424,000 after acquiring an additional 586,207 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,626,477 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,260,221,000 after acquiring an additional 123,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.9% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,354,645 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $828,166,000 after acquiring an additional 121,854 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on LOW. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.87.

LOW stock opened at $193.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.17. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.61 and a 52 week high of $215.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.87. The company has a market cap of $136.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.35.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 296.41%. The company had revenue of $24.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.12%.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $2,906,190.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Recommended Story: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.