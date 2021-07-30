KB Financial Partners LLC Invests $294,000 in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,000,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,662,000 after buying an additional 84,873 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 259,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,474,000 after buying an additional 9,628 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $983,000. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $624,000. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CL. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.62.

NYSE CL opened at $83.52 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $74.14 and a 52 week high of $86.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.42, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.83. The stock has a market cap of $70.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 298.80% and a net margin of 15.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 46,566 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total value of $3,766,723.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 100,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,144,005.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 8,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total value of $650,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $920,641.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,040 shares of company stock valued at $7,384,255 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

