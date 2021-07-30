KB Financial Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 896 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ODFL. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 217.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,558 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 2,317 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 140.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 282.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,780 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 69.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL opened at $267.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $256.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $31.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.01. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12-month low of $176.34 and a 12-month high of $276.09.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.14. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 23.32%. Analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.08%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ODFL shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $298.00 price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.88.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

