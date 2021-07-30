KB Financial Partners LLC Purchases New Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 349 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NOW. Ratan Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 158.1% in the 1st quarter. Ratan Capital Management LP now owns 57,462 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,737,000 after purchasing an additional 35,200 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 3.6% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,198 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 776 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,309 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 19.8% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,811 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. 85.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 811 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.80, for a total value of $410,203.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,008 shares in the company, valued at $3,544,646.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.58, for a total transaction of $7,665,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,518 shares in the company, valued at $705,232.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,132 shares of company stock valued at $17,980,586 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $610.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $620.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $591.00 to $641.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $638.00.

NOW stock opened at $584.39 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $528.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $418.53 and a fifty-two week high of $608.78. The firm has a market cap of $115.39 billion, a PE ratio of 781.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 0.93.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 3.15%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

