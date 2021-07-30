KB Financial Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,798 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,124,468 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $531,561,000 after purchasing an additional 104,717 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,642,097 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $377,795,000 after purchasing an additional 736,830 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,372,711 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $142,391,000 after purchasing an additional 17,417 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,206,712 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $125,172,000 after purchasing an additional 159,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,191,643 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $111,359,000 after purchasing an additional 133,148 shares during the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SSD opened at $111.99 on Friday. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.20 and a fifty-two week high of $119.77. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.60.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.04. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 20.83%. As a group, analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.42%.

In other news, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.49, for a total value of $226,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Olosky purchased 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $117.43 per share, for a total transaction of $46,972.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SSD shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications.

