Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 43,337 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 333,830 shares.The stock last traded at $11.90 and had previously closed at $11.56.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $976.79 million, a PE ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 0.77.

Get Kearny Financial alerts:

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Kearny Financial had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 5.67%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This is a boost from Kearny Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Kearny Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 74.07%.

In other Kearny Financial news, Director Leopold W. Montanaro acquired 3,088 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.07 per share, for a total transaction of $37,272.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRNY. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Kearny Financial by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 85,162 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 37,291 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Kearny Financial by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 49,981 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in Kearny Financial by 67.1% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 44,176 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 17,740 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Kearny Financial by 759.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 759,237 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $8,017,000 after acquiring an additional 670,905 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Kearny Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,662,000. Institutional investors own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

About Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY)

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Kearny Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kearny Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.