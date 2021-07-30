Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Upgrades Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) to “Outperform”

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Investors Bancorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $15.50 price target on shares of Investors Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Investors Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.81.

Shares of Investors Bancorp stock opened at $14.12 on Thursday. Investors Bancorp has a 12-month low of $6.74 and a 12-month high of $15.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.18.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 24.43% and a return on equity of 9.44%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Investors Bancorp will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.57%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ISBC. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Investors Bancorp by 0.4% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 301,012 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Investors Bancorp by 71.1% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Investors Bancorp by 18.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,729 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Investors Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Investors Bancorp by 12.7% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,696 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Investors Bancorp Company Profile

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers personal, small business, and commercial banking solutions. Its services include financial education, lending, investments and planning, treasury management, and industry. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Short Hills, NJ.

