Keith R. Larson Sells 1,000 Shares of Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Stock

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Director Keith R. Larson sold 1,000 shares of Northwest Pipe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total transaction of $28,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Keith R. Larson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 19th, Keith R. Larson sold 1,000 shares of Northwest Pipe stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.24, for a total transaction of $27,240.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Keith R. Larson sold 1,000 shares of Northwest Pipe stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total transaction of $27,950.00.

Shares of NWPX stock opened at $27.72 on Friday. Northwest Pipe has a 1 year low of $24.04 and a 1 year high of $38.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.49. The company has a market capitalization of $273.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 4.27.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Northwest Pipe had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The business had revenue of $72.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.10 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Northwest Pipe will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NWPX shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Northwest Pipe from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Northwest Pipe from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northwest Pipe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 329,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,011,000 after buying an additional 13,742 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 892,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,818,000 after buying an additional 80,425 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 98,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after buying an additional 17,560 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 433,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,472,000 after buying an additional 33,847 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 163,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,451,000 after buying an additional 7,001 shares during the period. 81.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Northwest Pipe

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered welded steel pipe systems in North America. The company offers large-diameter and high-pressure steel pipes, precast and reinforced concrete products, and bar-wrapped concrete cylinder pipes, as well as linings, coatings, joints, and fittings and specialized components.

